Video: Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka scores solo stunner against Manchester City in U23s clash

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka scored a delightful solo effort in an Under 23s clash against Manchester City, showing once again what a talent he is.
The 17-year-old is one of the most highly rated prospects coming through at Arsenal at the moment, and already has four first-team appearances to his name.
If he carries on scoring goals like this, it’s surely only a matter of time before Unai Emery has to consider him a superior option to inconsistent performers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
For now, enjoy this fine piece of footwork before a very decent finish as well from Saka against City…
??????? @BukayoSaka87 ? @ManCity ?#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/gDDsk8nlsW
— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) January 14, 2019