Chelsea face paying club-record fee to clinch transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea would reportedly have to pay around £75million to seal the transfer of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, which would be a club record.

This claim comes from the Daily Star, who suggest a deal for Wilson could be on the cards as moves to sign Gonzalo Higuain have stalled somewhat.

Were Chelsea to fork out quite that much for the England international, it would break their current transfer record that they set in the summer.

As reported at the time by BBC Sport, Chelsea spent £71m on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and fans would probably question breaking that record for a player like Wilson.

For all the 26-year-old’s qualities, he doesn’t really look like a £75m player, with a more proven goal-scorer like Higuain looking more like the kind of signing the club needs right now.

The Daily Star do suggest this price would be too high for Chelsea, though, saying they’re only prepared to go as high as around £50m for the Cherries ace.

CFC urgently need to do something this January, however, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud simply not good enough in front of goal to make this side a reliable bet in the race for the top four.