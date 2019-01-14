Forgotten Chelsea star becomes surprise Juventus transfer target and is eager to be allowed move

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has reportedly become a somewhat surprising transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus.

The Brazilian has barely made any impact at Stamford Bridge since joining from Roma last January, but could now get a move back to Italy with Juve, according to Goal.

The 24-year-old is seemingly only being eyed up for a backup role in Turin, but that could be a bit of a worry for Chelsea as they face losing a decent squad player of their own.

Marcos Alonso is the clear first choice at left-back at the club at the moment, but any injury to the Spaniard would most likely put Maurizio Sarri in a tricky situation.

Palmieri impressed at Roma and seems a player worth sticking with, but it’s little surprise that after a lack of opportunities Goal claim he is keen on the potential move to Juventus.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement on the player, but one imagines there’s some potential for a swap deal involving Gonzalo Higuain.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs have had some negotiations over the Argentine striker, but there does not yet seem to be an agreement.

Chelsea must surely try offering Palmieri to Juve in an attempt to get Higuain’s price down and finally solve that centre-forward problem.