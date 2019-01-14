Barcelona ready to ruin Manchester United and Chelsea’s transfer plans with smart swap deal

Barcelona are reportedly ready to end the hopes of Philippe Coutinho joining either Manchester United or Chelsea by offering him to Juventus in a transfer deal involving Paulo Dybala.

This latest update on Coutinho’s future comes from Don Balon, who state Barca would be ready to part with the former Liverpool star as long as they can bring in an ideal replacement in Dybala in return.

Coutinho hasn’t really done the business since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona last January, with the Brazil international now being increasingly linked with a move away from the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo are among the sources to link the 26-year-old with Manchester United, and it seems clear he could be a big upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in the Red Devils’ squad if he can show the kind of form he displayed in his last spell in the Premier League.

El Gol Digital have also linked Coutinho with Chelsea in another potential transfer that makes a lot of sense, with the Blues in need of a signing in attack as Eden Hazard nears the end of his contract.

Still, Juventus would surely also welcome Coutinho, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out as an intriguing swap deal seems a possibility.