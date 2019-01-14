Video: Cesc Fabregas shows he’s still got it by setting up glorious chance for Monaco team-mate, Thierry Henry’s reaction is priceless

Cesc Fabregas may have been allowed to leave Chelsea, but when he does things like this it’s hard to understand why.

Watch the video below as the Spaniard put in a decent showing on his Monaco debut, setting up a team-mate with a brilliant pass that few others can pull off:

Fabregas doing Fabregas things. Tielemans should have taken that first time. pic.twitter.com/4I016nhKTj — Ayden (@AddictedToCFC) January 14, 2019

Annoyingly, Youri Tielemans for some reason took a touch and messed up the opportunity big time.

And doesn’t his manager know it! Watch on to the end of the clip for reaction from Thierry Henry, who can’t believe what he’s seen.

Still, one imagines the Frenchman’s fortunes as Monaco manager will improve now he has a top performer like Fabregas on board to pull the strings in midfield.