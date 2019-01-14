Video: Gabriel Jesus scores superb team goal for Man City after defence-splitting pass from Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City have gone 1-0 up against Wolves after a superb team goal finished off by Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

After some patient build-up play by Pep Guardiola’s side, Aymeric Laporte got on the ball and released a perfectly-weighted defence-splitting through-ball to Leroy Sane.

That initial pass from Laporte carved Wolves open, allowing Sane the simple task of squaring it to Jesus in the middle, and he made no mistake with the finish from close range.

Any Liverpool fans hoping for an upset at the Etihad Stadium tonight will probably feel like switching off already after this flying start from City…