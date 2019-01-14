Chelsea offered ideal transfer for just £48million

Chelsea have been offered the chance to complete the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain for just £48million by Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

The Argentina international, currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, is seemingly available for the right price this January after lengthy speculation linking him with Chelsea.

And the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport is that the Blues can clinch Higuain’s signing for just £48m in total, which would include initially taking the player on loan.

All in all, this seems a perfect move for Chelsea, who urgently need an upgrade on Alvaro Morata up front after his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, meanwhile, is one of Europe’s most prolific strikers after a great career in Serie A in particular, having shone at Napoli and Juventus before a slightly more frustrating campaign with Milan this term.

The 31-year-old seems an ideal fit for Maurizio Sarri’s side, and has the added bonus of having played under the Italian tactician at Napoli.

The report states Chelsea are yet to respond to this offer, but they’d be mad to miss out on such a quality signing for relatively cheap by recent standards in this crazy transfer market.