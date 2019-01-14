Chelsea have reportedly made an opening bid of £26.8million to Zenit Saint Petersburg for the transfer of Leandro Paredes.

The Blues look in need of more bodies in midfield after the departure of Cesc Fabregas to Monaco in this transfer window, and it seems Paredes is now the most likely man to come in.

The Argentine has been linked with Chelsea before and the Evening Standard now report that the club have firmed up their interest by launching a bid of £26.8m.

The report goes on to explain that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has himself stressed the need to replace Fabregas to his club, with other names also linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

They claim, however, that Paredes now looks more likely than players like Nicolo Barella, who seems content to stay in Serie A at the moment.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can prove successful with this offer for Paredes, but if it works out it could end up being a bargain signing.

CFC also strengthened in midfield during the summer by bringing in Jorginho, though Mateo Kovacic is only in west London on loan for the season.