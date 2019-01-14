Pundit questions Manchester United star’s future after 1-0 win over Tottenham

Pundit Garth Crooks has raised questions over Romelu Lukaku’s role in this Manchester United squad due to the hugely impressive emergence of Marcus Rashford at centre-forward.

The England international has often been made to play out wide in the last few seasons under Jose Mourinho, but looks far more at home as a central striker, where he has had more opportunities since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in as interim manager.

Rashford scored a fine winner for United against Tottenham this weekend, showing both pace to run onto the ball from Paul Pogba and the quality and accuracy of his finishing to fire the ball home from a tight angle.

Crooks has responded by putting the 21-year-old in his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, and suggested Lukaku should have something to worry about here as the Belgium international looks to face more competition for his place now after this development.

‘Regular readers of my team of the week column will know what I think of Marcus Rashford,’ Crooks said.

‘With a little bit of luck and a fair wind, I believe this lad can be whatever he wants to be.

‘Like most United players, Rashford looks a very happy bunny under the new management and fits up front perfectly with United’s speedy style.

‘It will be very interesting to see what happens to Romelu Lukaku now.’