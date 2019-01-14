Bid made: Manchester United move a step closer to STEALING £45million star from Chelsea

Manchester United have been given a major boost in their rumoured pursuit of the Nicolo Barella transfer from Serie A side Cagliari.

As has been widely noted, Chelsea have also been strongly linked with the Italy international in recent times due to Cesc Fabregas’ exit to Monaco this month and their need for a replacement.

However, as it has now emerged that the Blues have tabled an official bid for Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes instead, the path has been cleared for United to swoop for Barella.

Sport Witness recently claimed United had made an opening offer of around £30million for Barella, with Cagliari holding out for more like £45m.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will now come back in with a bigger offer, but there’s a clear opportunity there for the club to do some fine business.

Despite some recent improvement from players like Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, summer signing Fred has flopped at Old Trafford and the club could undoubtedly do with more options.

Barella, 21, looks a huge talent and one that could be a key figure for United for years to come.

Getting one over Chelsea would also be the cherry on the cake if this transfer goes through.