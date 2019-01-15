Unai Emery offers Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil a transfer to two clubs

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly offered misfit playmaker Mesut Ozil to both Juventus and Inter Milan in a bid to offload the German.

Ozil is not having his best season at the Emirates Stadium, having recently fallen out of favour under Emery, who has proven a far tougher man to please than his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

The 30-year-old could have the chance to revive his career in Serie A, however, as Tuttomercatoweb report on Arsenal offering him to Juve and Inter this January.

It remains to be seen if either club would want the player at this point, with Ozil’s reputation a little damaged after an up-and-down career in the Premier League.

Despite his arrival being met with plenty of excitement when he joined in 2013, Ozil has never really looked quite as good as he did at Real Madrid, where he was regarded as one of the best players in the world.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Ozil now earns around £350,000 a week, and there is supposedly not much concrete interest in him at the moment – perhaps for precisely that reason.

Arsenal could do well to get those wages off their wage bill, however, and bring in cash to invest in other areas of their squad.