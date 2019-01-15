Manchester United rival Arsenal for €50million transfer of goal-scoring winger

Manchester United have reportedly joined the running for Roma winger and Arsenal transfer target Cengiz Under.

The 21-year-old is considered a huge talent after catching the eye in Serie A, and seems to be attracting plenty of interest at the moment.

Turkish source Fotomac recently linked Under with Arsenal, stating the Gunners had made a bid for the player, but it seems they now face competition from United.

This is according to ESPN, who report that the Red Devils have added their name to his list of suitors, along with Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

The Turkey international looks like he could be a fine signing for any of those clubs, with ESPN stating he’d likely cost around €50million to sign from Roma, while his representatives are preparing for a summer move.

It would undoubtedly be great to see Under move to the Premier League, with Arsenal probably in greater need of him right now due to the slump in form of players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Mesut Ozil is out of favour.

United, however, could also do with improving their attacking midfield options with a genuine goal threat from out wide, with Alexis Sanchez simply not doing the business in that area of the pitch.

The youngster looks a player who offers that kind of goal threat from out wide, having scored six times this season, with some fine long-range efforts in his collection in his time at the Stadio Olimpico.