These Chelsea fans all agree on the striker transfer they want to replace Alvaro Morata

With the latest transfer rumours pointing towards Chelsea potentially selling Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid, it’s little surprise to see Blues fans talk up a new potential signing.

That man is their former star Diego Costa, who has struggled since leaving Stamford Bridge for the Spanish capital last season.

Costa was a big hit in his time at Chelsea, with Morata proving a poor quality replacement in the end after a dire spell in English football.

With Sky Sports now reporting Morata could be the next Blues attacker to make his way to Atletico, a number of the club’s fans are calling for the return of Costa.

It remains to be seen if this is at all realistic for Chelsea, but it would certainly be a popular choice if they could do it.

While Costa initially left west London under a bit of a cloud, he clearly remains highly thought of by these fans at least…

Atletico wants Morata? A swap deal with Costa is needed. — Gaz (@GazFl) January 14, 2019

Looks like Morata is off to Atletico, can we have our Costa back ? — Rnjn (@IAMRnjn) January 15, 2019

Alvaro Morata OUT.

Diego Costa IN. That would be some deal #CFC — Blue Hatchet Man (@shaunkrish) January 15, 2019

Give us Costa and take morata plus cash — NEWTON (@ImolemiNewton) January 15, 2019

If Athetico want Morata, Chelsea should try to bring back Costa ????? — Jon Davies (@jonnyd92) January 15, 2019

Morata for Costa — davinci (@Vintage2020) January 15, 2019

If we are going to sign an out of form striker, why not try a Costa for Morata swap? #SillySeason — Gabriel Gleeson (@GG_Wolfgang) January 15, 2019

Atletico want morata? Swap deal for costa surely ? — F I N C H Y (@LukeFinchy_95) January 15, 2019