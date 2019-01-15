Menu

These Chelsea fans all agree on the striker transfer they want to replace Alvaro Morata

With the latest transfer rumours pointing towards Chelsea potentially selling Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid, it’s little surprise to see Blues fans talk up a new potential signing.

That man is their former star Diego Costa, who has struggled since leaving Stamford Bridge for the Spanish capital last season.

Costa was a big hit in his time at Chelsea, with Morata proving a poor quality replacement in the end after a dire spell in English football.

With Sky Sports now reporting Morata could be the next Blues attacker to make his way to Atletico, a number of the club’s fans are calling for the return of Costa.

It remains to be seen if this is at all realistic for Chelsea, but it would certainly be a popular choice if they could do it.

While Costa initially left west London under a bit of a cloud, he clearly remains highly thought of by these fans at least…

