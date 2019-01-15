Barcelona eye transfer for another Chelsea star following Alvaro Morata links

Barcelona are reportedly considering another surprise raid on Chelsea’s attack with a move for Olivier Giroud following transfer speculation also linking them with Alvaro Morata.

The Catalan giants lost Paco Alcacer as a squad player up front in the summer as he joined Borussia Dortmund, and it seems they’re now in the market for a replacement.

Sport have previously linked Barcelona with Morata to solve that issue, but another report from Sport today claims Giroud could also fit the bill for their needs.

The France international only joined Chelsea from Arsenal last January, having fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, and he’s not seen a great deal more playing time at Stamford Bridge so far.

It remains to be seen if Giroud would be keen to take up a similar super-sub role somewhere else, though of course it would be hard for basically anyone in football to turn down a big club like Barcelona.

The 32-year-old clearly still has something to offer, having been a prolific scorer in his time in the Premier League, with the height, physical presence and technical ability to be an asset for most top teams, even if not as first choice.