Club close to replacing Chelsea transfer target in exciting boost for Maurizio Sarri

It looks as though Chelsea could be edging closer to sealing the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain as AC Milan are reportedly close to bringing in Krzysztof Piatek as his replacement.

This is according to Polish news source Weszlo, who seem pretty confident a deal taking Piatek to Milan could be days away, giving the Italian giants a perfect replacement for Higuain up front.

The report suggests this is all part of an operation that would free up Higuain to move to Stamford Bridge, which makes sense given Chelsea’s needs up front this January.

Sky Sports report that Spanish flop Alvaro Morata is in talks over a move to Atletico Madrid, meaning CFC can finally bring in a top class name to lead the line for them.

Higuain seems the best possible option for them right now, with Gazzetta dello Sport also linking the Blues with the Argentina international in recent days.

Piatek has been prolific in Serie A this season despite only joining current club Genoa in the summer as a relative unknown.

He now looks, however, to be ready for a big move and could even have been a fine option for Chelsea to take up, though they seem to have prioritised Higuain instead.