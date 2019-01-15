£62m star snubs Arsenal to agree Liverpool transfer pending agreement between clubs

James Rodriguez has reportedly decided to agree a transfer to Liverpool ahead of rival suitors Arsenal in a big news story emerging from Spain today.

Don Balon claim Rodriguez has decided to accept an offer to move to Anfield, in what could be a huge move for the Reds and a boost to their recent progress.

The Colombia international may have struggled in spells at both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but has long been considered one of the top attacking midfield players in Europe.

Rodriguez was particularly impressive at Monaco and at the 2014 World Cup with Colombia, as well as in his early career with Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old is now on loan at Bayern but it seems his next move could be to the Premier League.

This report follows another recent Don Balon piece that reported Liverpool had outbid Arsenal with a £62million offer for Rodriguez, though their latest report states an agreement still needs to be agreed between the clubs involved.

Liverpool arguably don’t actually need Rodriguez as much as Arsenal right now due to their attacking options, but more depth in that area is always useful.

The Gunners, however, face uncertainty over Mesut Ozil after his recent absence from Unai Emery’s side, and Rodriguez could have been an ideal like-for-like replacement.