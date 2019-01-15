Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes potentially key intervention in bid to keep Manchester United star at the club

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly urged Juan Mata to sign a new contract and stay at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season, leaving little time for the Red Devils to wrap things up, but there may now have been a big development in the saga.

According to the Metro, Solskjaer has got involved and told Mata he should stay with United, and fans will hope this could be a big factor in keeping the 30-year-old from leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

While Mata has not always been a regular starter for United since his move from Chelsea in 2014, he remains one of the best creative players in this squad, providing something a little different to their other attacking midfielders.

The former Blues star is also an experienced winner and the kind of character the club could probably do with keeping hold of in this transitional period as they potentially look to hire another new manager in the summer.

Solskjaer is only at United on an interim basis for the moment, though he’s impressed so much so far that he may have put himself firmly in the running to take the job permanently.

If so, the Norwegian would also do well to keep a player like Mata involved in his squad.