Liverpool dealt another huge injury blow in defence

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt yet another blow in defence with the injury to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have had to cope for some time now without Joe Gomez, while Dejan Lovren has also had recent injury problems.

And now the Liverpool Echo report that Alexander-Arnold faces as long as a month out of action with a knee ligament injury picked up in the win over Brighton.

This is a big blow for the 20-year-old after his superb rise to become a regular starter for Liverpool in the last season and a half, and of course also a big worry for Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician’s side currently sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be unable to afford many slip-ups with last season’s champions Manchester City close behind.

Losing a key defender like Alexander-Arnold does them no favours at a time when Gomez is also out, with the club surely now needing to consider an emergency signing this January.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski was recently linked with LFC by the Sun, with the Merseyside giants supposedly wanting him on loan, but his club holding out for a £50million transfer fee.