Video: Oxford United’s Gavin Whyte filmed jokingly masturbating in public, club issue formal response to bizarre leaked footage

Oxford United and Northern Ireland footballer Gavin Whyte has appeared in a leaked video online jokingly masturbating in the streets.

The 22-year-old has been warned by the League One club in an official statement this morning, with the video below showing what clearly looks to be hugely inappropriate behaviour.

Whyte appears alongside a friend, both with their trousers and underwear down and – well, you know the rest.

Quite how this ended up happening is beyond us – especially in the age of the internet when something like this can quickly go viral and do serious harm to your playing career.

You can watch the video by following the link – here – but be warned, it contains graphic content.

Oxford’s statement on their official site read: ‘Oxford United will today meet with Gavin Whyte and warn him as to his future conduct after an incident back home in Northern Ireland at the weekend.

‘Gavin was filmed behaving in a way that is clearly unacceptable from a professional footballer and we will work with both Gavin and the Irish FA to ensure that he is aware of his responsibilities.’

The club’s manager Karl Robinson also commented on the matter: ‘It is totally out of character. Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man who is totally devastated by this: I have rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn’t have done. Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level.

‘We will sit down with Gavin today and we will remind him in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities. We have psychological and behavioural support here to help him get through this. He is a great kid and I hope the fans can forgive him for one moment of madness.’

Whyte has played 28 games for Oxford this season, and has four caps and one goal for the Northern Ireland national team.