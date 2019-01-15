Real Madrid’s stunning new-look XI for 2019/20 if Jose Mourinho lands requested transfers of Chelsea, Tottenham & PSG stars

Real Madrid are being linked with some exciting big-name transfers under former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims the Portuguese tactician is making some big requests for if he takes the job at the Bernabeu next season.

While Mourinho may have had a difficult end to his time at United, as indeed he had at Chelsea and in his first spell at Real Madrid, Los Blancos are pretty desperate right now after a difficult season.

Having lost Zinedine Zidane in the summer and struggled under Julen Lopetegui, they have since hired Santiago Solari, though he doesn’t look the most convincing long-term option.

Still, Mourinho will reportedly want the likes of Neymar, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Frenkie de Jong if he is to take the job in the Spanish capital, according to Don Balon.

While this seems hugely ambitious and perhaps unlikely to work out, we have seen similar from Madrid in the past – a club known for their love of Galactico signings and for tending to get the players they want.

Back in the summer of 2009, Real splashed the cash on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Xabi Alonso, Karim Benzema all in one go, so who’s to say they can’t manage something similar here?

If they do, here’s a look at their ridiculous potential XI for next season…