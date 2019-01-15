Tottenham’s Serge Aurier arrested on suspicion of assaulting his reality TV star girlfriend

Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Hencha Voigt.

The 26-year-old was detained for several hours despite denying any wrong-doing, before eventually being released with no formal charges issued against him – according to The Sun.

The Sun reports that a source claims the couple were involved in a heated exchange on Saturday evening, the night before Aurier was due to face Manchester United at Wembley with the Tottenham squad.

Aurier and Voigt were staying at home with their baby and police were called to their mansion in Hertfordshire as a result of their row, which led to the Ivorian’s arrest for suspected assault.

Hencha, a regular star of American reality TV show ‘Wags of Miami’, gave birth to their Daughter last year and they recently moved in together.

As per The Sun, Hertfordshire Police released a statement through a spokeswoman after the incident which read: “A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH. He has been released with no further action.”

Aurier joined Tottenham from Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2017 and he has since racked up 23 Premier League appearances for the club, but he missed their 1-0 defeat to United at the weekend as a result of his arrest.

This is not the first time the Ivorian has been embroiled in legal controversy, having been refused entry to the United Kingdom back in 2016 ahead of PSG’s European trip to Arsenal.

Aurier was denied access to English shores because of a prior conviction for assaulting a Police Officer and he was also found guilty for drink driving during the same year.

Tottenham’s next game is away at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Sunday, but at the moment it is unclear whether or not Aurier will be considered for selection.