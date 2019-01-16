Arsenal star to be offered Chelsea role at the end of the season

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will reportedly be offered a return to former club Chelsea at the end of the season when he retires.

The 36-year-old is a Blues legend after a long and successful career at Stamford Bridge before his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2015.

And the Times claim Chelsea continue to have a strong relationship with the veteran ‘keeper, considering the club to still be his spiritual home.

This could see Cech offered either a coaching or ambassadorial role with CFC after he hangs up his gloves in the summer, according to the Times.

Cech himself has not yet made any suggestion about what he intends to do next, following his statement confirming his retirement yesterday.

The former Czech Republic international tweeted out this message announcing his decision, and it could now seemingly lead to another spell with Chelsea in some capacity, something which will surely delight fans of the west London giants.