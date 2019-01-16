£25m star scouted as Solskjaer wants Manchester United to beat Liverpool to transfer

Manchester United reportedly look to be stepping up their interest in a potential transfer swoop for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 21-year-old looks a huge talent after an impressive season in the Eredivisie, scoring nine goals from out wide in just 16 league appearances.

Bergwijn looks a player who could soon be ready to make the step up to a bigger club, and it would be exciting from a neutral perspective as much as anything to see him in the Premier League.

Liverpool have also kept tabs on the Netherlands international, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now seems keen to press ahead with a £25million January move, according to the Sun.

Bergwijn looks a player who could be a useful addition at Old Trafford, given the struggles of Alexis Sanchez since he joined from Arsenal last January.

The Dutch starlet might not yet be the biggest name in world football, but he could end up being a fine signing for the future, particularly for a fee as low as £25m, if the Sun’s report ends up being accurate.

Liverpool’s rumoured interest in him also make sense given the lack of much depth behind their first-choice front three, with one injury to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino potentially very costly.