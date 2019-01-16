Another Chelsea star awaiting green light to complete transfer away in potential eight-man January clear-out

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly awaiting the green light to complete a loan transfer to Ligue 1 side Monaco for the rest of the season.

The Belgium international has struggled on loan at Valencia this term, despite looking impressive in a brief stint on loan at Borussia Dortmund last year.

It now seems Batshuayi is set for yet another move away from Chelsea after failing to break into the club’s starting XI on a regular basis, with the Telegraph suggesting a deal could be close for him to move to Monaco, following Cesc Fabregas also making that move this January.

This looks to have the making of a busy January for Chelsea, who have already offloaded Fabregas and who could also see a number of other players leave.

Sky Sports are among the sources to link Alvaro Morata with Atletico Madrid, while another Chelsea attacker could also leave as Olivier Giroud is linked with a surprise move to Barcelona by Sport.

Elsewhere, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt as the Daily Mail claim he won’t sign a new contract amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Finally, Love Sport Radio have linked three Chelsea backup players with moves to Fulham: Gary Cahill, Danny Drinkwater, and Victor Moses.

If all those go through, that’s potentially eight players leaving Chelsea in the space of one transfer window, which doesn’t sound ideal as signings coming in don’t look too close by on the horizon.

The Telegraph note that things could be moving along with Gonzalo Higuain, while the Daily Star also suggest the Blues are closing in on Leandro Paredes.

Still, that’s two players in and eight out, potentially leaving Maurizio Sarri with a pretty thin squad for the second half of the season.