BREAKING: Man United expected to beat Liverpool, Chelsea & Man City to £79m transfer after new development

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Manchester United look one of the favourites to seal the transfer of Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international has long been linked with a move to La Liga with either Real Madrid or Barcelona, and Spanish outlet AS state he’s set to surprisingly snub a new contract at Spurs.

This news gives hope to long-time admirers United, whose odds have fallen to just 14/1 to be Eriksen’s next club, though the two Spanish giants remain ahead in the running.

According to Oddschecker, United are some way ahead of Manchester City (25/1), Liverpool (33/1) and Chelsea (50/1) as a potential Premier League destination for Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen to Manchester United transfer on the cards?

The Red Devils could certainly do with an attacking player of his calibre as a long-term replacement for Juan Mata, whose future is also in doubt as he nears the end of his contract.

This is a huge blow for Tottenham at a time when they also risk losing their manager Mauricio Pochettino to MUFC at the end of the season.

Various reports suggest Eriksen would cost around £79million – a bargain for a player of his calibre and a price that could still fall the nearer he gets to the end of his contract.

