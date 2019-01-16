Video: AC Milan defence falls asleep as Cristiano Ronaldo heads home Juventus winner

Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again with a well-taken winning goal for Juventus against AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana final.

The Portugal international won the lot in his time at Real Madrid before his summer transfer to Juve, and he looks well worth the investment despite some suggesting he might be a tad over the hill at the age of 33.

Perhaps that’s why the Milan defence did nothing as Ronaldo ghosted away from them to find himself with acres of space to head home in tonight’s big game.

Watch Ronaldo’s goal below as he bags himself his first trophy in Serie A…