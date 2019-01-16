Video: Former Manchester United star back training with the Red Devils

Video footage has finally emerged of Giuseppe Rossi training with Manchester United in a bid to keep his fitness up.

The Manchester Evening News have reported of the Italian being back with the Red Devils amid talk of where he might end up next after an injury-hit career.

Rossi has had success in his career playing in La Liga and Serie A, but he’s now just working on his fitness and no doubt hoping to find himself a new club.

The 31-year-old was at United as a youngster between 2004 and 2007, though much of his time at Old Trafford was spent out on loan.