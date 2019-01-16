(Photos) Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea transfer talk fuelled as striker is absent from AC Milan event

Chelsea transfer rumours involving Gonzalo Higuain will only have been fuelled further by a development today.

As you can see in the tweets below, Higuain is missing from these AC Milan photos, with the rest of the club’s players all seemingly present at an event.

The Argentina international has long been linked with Chelsea this January, with the latest from the Telegraph being that something could be done by the end of the week.

It is not yet clear why Higuain was not present at this Milan event, but Chelsea fans can perhaps start to get a little more excited about this potential imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge…