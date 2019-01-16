Chelsea target makes it clear he wants move, transfer could get green light in next 4 days

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has reportedly made it clear to his club that he wants a transfer to Chelsea this January.

And according to the Telegraph, the Blues could get the green light to finally complete this deal by the end of this week, so in four days at most.

Higuain would be a fine signing for Chelsea to solve one of the weakest areas of their squad, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud simply not good enough as long-term options for that centre-forward role.

Having been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe for the last few years, Higuain would make an exciting addition to the Premier League, and give this Chelsea side some cutting edge to go alongside their stylish possession-based game under manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Argentina international’s situation is a complicated one, however, as he is currently on loan at Milan from Juventus.

The Telegraph note that Krzysztof Piatek could be set to replace Higuain at Milan, but that still leaves Juve to negotiate with as his parent club.