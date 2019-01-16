Club drop hint over future of Arsenal transfer target

Bayern Munich have dropped a hint over the future of James Rodriguez amid transfer speculation linking him with Arsenal.

The Colombia international is currently into the second year of a two-year loan at Bayern from Real Madrid, and his spell in the Bundesliga has been pretty mixed, at best.

While the Daily Mail claim Arsenal could pounce for Rodriguez in a surprise cut-price move this January, it seems Bayern are suggesting they’re yet to fully make up their mind about the player’s future.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic refused to be drawn into what the club were planning to do with Rodriguez, stating a decision on the 27-year-old would be made at the end of the season.

‘We will look at the second half of the season and we will draw the right conclusions,’ Salihamidzic told reporters, as quoted by the Metro.

This most likely rules out the former Monaco man making his way to the Emirates Stadium this month, but it also doesn’t sound much like a ringing endorsement of the loan signing, suggesting perhaps that they’re unsure they’ll keep him beyond his two-year stay.

With Mesut Ozil struggling to break into Unai Emery’s plans at the moment, a move for Rodriguez makes some sense for Arsenal as a direct replacement for the German playmaker.