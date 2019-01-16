Bad news, Liverpool: Real Madrid eye £70million star as ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to seal the transfer of £70million-rated Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as their replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international has been badly missed at the Bernabeu since he left for Juventus last summer, and the club surely now need to spend big on a replacement.

While Firmino might not have come to mind as the most obvious candidate, Don Balon claim he seems to be emerging as a strong option for Real after his fine performances at Anfield.

This would be a big blow for Liverpool, with the Brazil international an important part of their recent rise to the top of the Premier League, as well as their run to last season’s Champions League final.

Firmino would be hard to replace for Liverpool, who must also be sick of seeing their stars like Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho poached.

LFC now look in a better position to keep big names like Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but Real Madrid must be up there with the hardest clubs in the world for any player to turn down.