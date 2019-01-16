BREAKING: Real Madrid clear Manchester United to seal transfer of £100m superstar

Real Madrid have cleared the way for Manchester United to sign long-term transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The Serbia international is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young midfielders at the moment, having shown himself to be a stand-out performer in Serie A.

United have been linked with him for months both as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba or as an ideal midfield partner to go alongside the Frenchman.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Milinkovic-Savic, but Don Balon claim Florentino Perez is no longer pursuing the 23-year-old.

This should be great news for United as they continue to look in need of a new signing in midfield to come in and strengthen what has been something of a problem position for the club.

Despite being valued at around £100million, Milinkovic-Savic looks worth every penny as he could be a big upgrade on flop summer signing Fred, and be a fine long-term replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.