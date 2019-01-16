Video: PSG superstar Neymar stops security from taking away a pitch invader, before granting him a well-earned selfie

Paris Saint Germain winger Neymar granted a fan a photo in Doha on Tuesday after he was halted in his tracks by security for invading a training session.

The Brazilian was working with his PSG teammates at an open session in front of 15,000 supporters in Qatar before a pitch invader interrupted proceedings.

This over-zealous fan attempted to run towards Neymar before being accosted by security, who then began to escort him out of the stadium.

However, in an attempt to diffuse the situation, Neymar decided to go after the man in question, posing for a selfie with him which was well earned after his run-in with the stadium officials.

Check out the incident below via Twitter.