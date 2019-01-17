Barcelona consider surprise transfer for Premier League flop to solve problem position

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a surprise potential transfer swoop for former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays for Los Angeles FC, has shone in La Liga in the past in a spell with Real Sociedad, and Don Balon now claim he’s a ‘Plan B’ target for Barca as backup to Luis Suarez.

The Catalan giants lack another option at centre-forward at the moment, having sold their previous backup striker Paco Alcacer to Borussia Dortmund.

Vela seems a surprise option, however, given that he hasn’t ever truly looked good enough to play for a big club.

The Mexico international could be a decent option to have on the bench, however, as he’s a technically gifted player who’s always been a pretty reliable finisher.

Vela was once regarded as a bright prospect at Arsenal, but never really took advantage of limited opportunities in their first-team before moving on.

Vela also flopped in a loan spell at West Brom, but football is an unpredictable game and he could now end up making a move to the Nou Camp late on in his career.