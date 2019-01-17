Liverpool scout Serie A goal machine ahead of potential transfer

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in action as he seemingly becomes a transfer target for the Reds.

Although Jurgen Klopp has options up front as it is, he could perhaps do with more in the way of rotation options as he doesn’t have quite as much quality behind that first choice front three.

Daniel Sturridge is a fine player on his day but has had his injury problems and never quite seems to have won over Klopp as being ideally suited to the team’s style of play under the German tactician.

Immobile, meanwhile, has been in lethal form in Serie A in recent times, and a tweet from Anfield Press seems to be the source of a link between Liverpool and the Italian at the moment.

TRANSFER NEWS – Liverpool have sent a scout out to Italy to watch Ciro Immobile play for Lazio against Napoli on Sunday. Would you like to see him at Anfield?#LFC pic.twitter.com/St2lKF1Nyv — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) January 16, 2019

It remains to be seen how this rumour will develop, but Anfield Press claim LFC have sent a scout to watch the 28-year-old in action this weekend.

Immobile hit the form of his life last season, scoring 41 goals in 47 games in all competitions, and he has 13 in 24 matches so far this term.

However, outside of his native Italy, he has struggled, scoring just five league goals in spells at Borussia Dortmund and on loan from there at Sevilla.