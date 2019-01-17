Manchester United and Liverpool have key advantage over Real Madrid in transfer battle over €50m-rated star

Manchester United and Liverpool have one big advantage over Real Madrid in the transfer battle over highly-rated young Porto defender Eder Militao.

The 20-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs in recent times by the Express, who add that he has a release clause of €50million.

And now UOL Esporte report that if he is to leave Porto he wants to join an English club, meaning it could be Old Trafford or Anfield he ends up at next.

Both of those teams could do with strengthening in defence, particularly United after their poor first half of the season.

Liverpool, however, have their injury problems at the back and could also do with more options as Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip don’t look the most reliable backup players.

Militao surely has a big future at the top level of the game, and could also have been an important addition for Real Madrid, who will soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Ramos.