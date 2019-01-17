Liverpool handed injury news to majorly boost Premier League title hopes

Liverpool have been handed some exciting potential news regarding the injury situation of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the England international could well still have a chance of playing again this season as he’s due to return to training in either late February or early March.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been out of action since the final months of last season, which saw him miss the Reds’ Champions League final with Real Madrid and the entire World Cup with England.

This was a huge blow for the former Arsenal winger, who had just started to become a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he’s been missed this season despite the team’s success.

With his pace, strength, creativity and eye for goal, Oxlade-Chamberlain gives Liverpool something a bit different in midfield and is surely the future of the club in that position.

LFC fans will now hope there’s a chance he can return late on this season to play some small part in helping the club win their first league title since 1990.