‘Young and class’ – These fans urge Manchester United to pounce for transfer after major development

Manchester United are being urged by a number of their fans on Twitter to pounce for the transfer of Barcelona winger Malcom.

ESPN are among a number of sources claiming the young Brazilian is available this January, just a few months into his Barca career, having joined from Bordeaux in the summer.

In his time in Ligue 1, Malcom looked the real deal with some stand-out displays, attracting links from various big clubs before he eventually ended up at the Nou Camp.

However, things have not worked out for the 21-year-old, as he’s made only five La Liga appearances, and only ten in all competitions so far.

Still, these Man Utd fans seem to think it would be worth a gamble trying to swoop for him now, which makes sense given their need for more attacking players.

Malcom has struggled at Barcelona but could be a fine signing for Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez has flopped since joining the Red Devils last January, and Malcom could be an ideal like-for-like replacement.

Here’s how United fans are reacting to news of Malcom becoming available…

