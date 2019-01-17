Tottenham rival Liverpool and Chelsea for £66m transfer following Harry Kane injury

Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Lyon forward Nabil Fekir in what may be an attempt to strengthen up front following Harry Kane’s injury.

Calciomercato link Spurs and Liverpool as being among Fekir’s admirers, while it wasn’t so long ago that Chelsea were also linked with the France international by the Telegraph.

That report claimed the Blues were considering Fekir as an option to come in in attacking midfield, with Eden Hazard to move up front, but it seems likely Tottenham have something different in mind.

Fekir can play up front and has a strong scoring record in recent times, so could be an ideal target for the north London side at the moment after the injury to Kane.

Not much detail is given, however, on their interest or Liverpool’s.

The Reds could perhaps also do with more depth in attack, with not much in the way of alternatives to their current front three, and with the goals drying up a little for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, at least in comparison to the high standards they set last season.

Barcelona have also been linked with Fekir in the past, with Sport claiming he’d likely cost around £66million, which seems about the going rate for players of his calibre in this market.