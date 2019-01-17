Forward names Manchester United star as idol as he snubs PSG & Juventus for Old Trafford transfer

Amiens wonderkid Noam Emeran has named Anthony Martial as one of his idols as he prepares to seal a transfer to Manchester United.

The highly-rated 16-year-old has been targeted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus but has chosen to complete a move to Old Trafford instead, which will go through at the end of the month, according to Courrier Picard, whom he also spoke to in an interview.

While many United fans won’t have heard too much about Emeran, the club do have a proud history of bringing in top young talent and developing them before giving them opportunities in the first-team.

Paul Pogba had a similar journey, joining the Red Devils as a teenager to link up with their academy before becoming a contender for a first-team place, though he had to leave for Juventus to play regularly initially before rejoining the club in 2016.

If Emeran can repeat that, United fans would probably be pretty happy, and in his interview with Courrier Picard, fans can get a little more of an idea of what he’s like as he discusses his move and the players he looks up to.

‘After talking to my family, I think it (United) was the best choice over what I was offered to help me play at the top level,’ he said.

‘Now it’s up to me to do the job to achieve my goals and dreams.

‘There are plenty of them (idols): Martial, (Leroy) Sane, Neymar.’