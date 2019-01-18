Bad news for Man Utd: £53m+ transfer target edging closer to renewal with Euro giants

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Inter defender Milan Skriniar in recent months, but they could be set to miss out on the defensive ace.

As noted by The Sun, it was claimed last year that the Premier League giants were told that it would cost in excess of £53m to prise the Slovakian international away as they looked desperate to shore things up at the back under Jose Mourinho.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid plot stunning €85m transfer swoop for Manchester United superstar

Evidently, much has changed at Old Trafford since then, namely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being appointed as interim boss and leading his side to six consecutive wins across all competitions.

During that impressive run of form, United have conceded just three goals, keeping three consecutive clean sheets against Newcastle, Reading and Tottenham in their last three outings.

In turn, it would appear as though they’ve found a solution, but ultimately they still have the joint-worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League table, and Skriniar would offer a long-term solution in that department as well as an imminent boost to bolster the backline.

However, as per Sportmediaset, it doesn’t appear as though he’s likely to remain Man Utd’s solution, as it’s claimed that Skriniar is on the verge of penning a contract renewal with Inter which will see him remain at the San Siro until 2023.

With that in mind, that should end all transfer talk over his future and a move to Old Trafford would undoubtedly be moving further away.

As noted by Calciomercato, United’s interest is still said to exist in the centre-half along with rivals Man City, and so this could be a crucial blow that forces them to consider alternatives.

It is certainly a setback though as the 23-year-old has emerged as a fundamental figure in Luciano Spalletti’s side since last season, helping them to qualify for the Champions League while they remain on course to secure another top-four finish this year too.