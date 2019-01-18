Chelsea could reportedly be given an opportunity to cash in on Michy Batshuayi as Everton have been linked with a January swoop.

The Belgian international has had a difficult time cementing his spot in the squad since his arrival from Marseille in 2016.

After spending 18 months under Antonio Conte and being used as a back-up option, scoring 19 goals in 53 appearances for the Blues, he was sent out on loan last season to Borussia Dortmund where he bagged nine goals in just 14 outings.

That wasn’t enough to earn him a spot in Maurizio Sarri’s plans this season though, as he spent the first half of the campaign with Valencia, bagging just three goals in 23 games.

Despite that, The Sun claim that Everton are prepared to launch a £40m bid to sign the 25-year-old and it could even be made next week ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

With neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud offering a regular source of goals for Sarri, there is surely an argument that if Batshuayi has a chance of staking his claim at Stamford Bridge, it would be now.

However, with the Guardian noting that Gonzalo Higuain is expected to secure a move to Chelsea in the coming days, that seemingly ends Batshuayi’s hopes of making an impact and so an exit would seem like the most sensible outcome for all parties concerned.

Especially if Chelsea can land £40m for a player who hasn’t had a prominent role to play in recent times, which in turn could be used by the hierarchy to help Sarri continue to stamp his mark on the squad with players that suit his ideas and system, it seems like a no-brainer.

Time will tell though if an official bid in the region of that touted fee is made to tempt the Blues into selling.