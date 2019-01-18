Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has reportedly informed the Dutch giants of his decision on his future, with Barcelona not ruled out as a possible destination.

The 21-year-old has wasted little time in making an impression for Ajax, as he’s already made 63 appearances for the senior side while earning five caps for the Netherlands too.

With a bright future for club and country ahead, time will tell how long he remains with Ajax as it has been suggested that interest has built from around Europe, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City linked with the €75m-rated starlet, as noted by Mundo Deportivo.

As reiterated by Sport, it has now been suggested that De Jong has communicated his decision to Ajax on where he wants to play next season, with the reports strongly linking him with an exit in the summer with the Catalan giants still considered a contender.

It’s added by Mundo Deportivo that an announcement could even be made early next week and so it would appear as though the wait to find out the answer isn’t too long.

Given the technical quality that he possesses, the Dutchman would arguably suit Barcelona perfectly and settle well at the Nou Camp given their style of play. Nevertheless, perhaps the overriding factor for him will be which side offers him the best chance of progressing as a first-team regular.

With Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Arthur and others all battling for midfield spots, it looks quite crowded at Barca. In contrast, with Adrien Rabiot set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, that could open up a spot at PSG.

As noted in his press conference on Friday though, City boss Pep Guardiola suggested that he has three or four targets in mind as long-term replacement for Fernandinho. De Jong could certainly fill that eventual void at the Etihad too.