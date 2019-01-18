Great news for Man Utd: Star man tipped to pen new five-year contract

Man Utd forward Anthony Martial is reportedly expected to sign a new contract with the club, committing himself for the next five years.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the United line-up since making an impressive initial impact at Old Trafford following his move from Monaco in 2015.

Nevertheless, he’s made 159 appearances for the club while scoring 45 goals, proving to be a key piece in their attack under the likes of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that he is still improving, developing and maturing into a top player, it will have been a matter of real importance for the club to tie him down to a new contract with his current deal set to expire in 2020.

According to Sky Sports, that could now happen as they’ve suggested that the Frenchman is close to signing a five-year contract with the Red Devils as the feel-good factor at Old Trafford continues to grow.

After an underwhelming start to the campaign, United have rattled off six consecutive wins in all competitions since Solskjaer was appointed interim boss, as they’ve rediscovered their form in front of goal and kept things tight at the back.

Martial will be a crucial figure for the Norwegian tactician in helping them continue to compete on multiple fronts, and ending speculation over his future by signing a new deal will surely be welcomed by all concerned to allow him to fully focus on his football.

Evidently, there is no official announcement as of yet. Based on the report above though, it certainly suggests that contract talks are now moving in the right direction between the two parties.