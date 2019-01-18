‘He’s chomping at the bit’ – Solskjaer hopes for Man United outcast’s Premier League return against Brighton

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Alexis Sanchez could be available to face Brighton on Saturday.

Sanchez was forced to miss United’s win over Tottenham at Wembley last week after sustaining a hamstring injury the week before against Reading in the FA Cup.

The 30-year-old has been in full training this week though and Solskjaer is hopeful that he can play a part against the Seagulls at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils seek a seventh consecutive win.

“Alexis has trained all week so hopefully, he’ll be available,” Solskjaer said at a press conference on Friday – as per United XTRA on Twitter.

“A player loves to play football, it doesn’t matter who you are, and he’s been hindered by injury. I know how frustrating that can be and how eager you are to get back.

“Maybe in the Reading game at half-time he should have told me to come off because the next 15 or 20 minutes were a setback.

“But he’s chomping at the bit in training. His attitude has been fantastic in training and I’m looking forward to seeing him, I’ve got loads of good players to choose from.”

The Red Devils have moved to within six points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the league table and they can close that gap even further with a victory against Brighton, with the Blues facing a tough trip to Arsenal on the same day.

Should Sanchez be included in Solskjaer’s starting line-up he will surely be desperate to impress, having struggled to prove himself since his switch from Arsenal in January 2018 and ultimately being cast to the sidelines under former boss Jose Mourinho.

The Mercurial winger has only managed to contribute three goals in 23 Premier League matches to date, but with United now playing a more expansive, direct brand of football under their new interim coach, he might start to rediscover the form which initially earned him his fearsome reputation in English football.