Juventus have been linked with a swoop for either Emerson Palmieri or Matteo Darmian as they could have a void to fill in defence this month.

The Bianconeri have had a strong season thus far, as they continue to lead the way in Serie A in search of an eighth consecutive title, while they booked their spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Further, they remain in the Coppa Italia, while they claimed their first piece of silverware this week by winning the Supercoppa.

In turn, it doesn’t appear as though they need to make any changes to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, but they could be forced into one due to a potential exit for Leonardo Spinazzola.

As per Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, he has been linked with a move to Bologna, with Emerson and Darmian both specifically named as potential replacements for the Italian.

Both players have struggled for playing time this season, with Emerson making 11 appearances, with just two of those coming in the Premier League for a grand total of 13 minutes playing time.

As for Darmian, he’s fared worse as he’s been limited to just five outings this year, and so both players will surely be desperate for a return to Italy in order to play regularly at club level and put themselves back in contention for Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad.

In turn, time will tell whether or not an exit materialises for either this month, but with Spinazzola being tipped to leave Turin, Juventus will seemingly swoop for one or the other to ensure that Allegri has enough depth in the full-back positions to help them compete on multiple fronts in the coming months.