Manchester United set to miss out on £44M target, star has verbal agreement to seal Real Madrid transfer

It looks as if Manchester United are going to miss out on signing Brazilian defender Eder Militao, who has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid regarding a transfer.

As per the Mirror, United have been linked with a move for Militao, who currently plies his trade with Porto, with it also being noted that the defender’s been linked with both Liverpool and Chelsea.

However it doesn’t look like any of these sides are going to sign the Brazilian, as SporTV has reported that the 21-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid regarding a move the Spanish giants.

This story was also touched on in the Mirror’s report, one that states that Los Blancos have agreed to activate Militao’s £44M release clause.

One of United’s weak points in their squad is at centre-back, as the club don’t really have any truly class options to choose from in that area.

All of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof are decent, but all of nowhere near being Premier League-winning standard at this time.

Signing Militao would’ve obviously given Solskjaer’s options at the back a boost, as well as seeing the club pick up one of the Portuguese league’s brightest talents.

However, it looks like the Red Devils are to miss out on the chance to sign the Brazilian, especially if this report is anything to go by…