AC Milan transfer news: €40m+ star on radar, scrap with Serie A rivals touted

AC Milan are reportedly keen on PSV star Hirving Lozano, but face stiff competition from Napoli who are said to be leading them in the pursuit of the Mexican international.

The 23-year-old has continued to impress so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists for the Dutch giants in just 27 appearances.

That in turn is helping them continue to lead the way in the Eredivisie, and time will tell if he can inspire them to league success before his future comes under further scrutiny in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are potentially set to fight Napoli for his signature, albeit it could cost either club in excess of €40m to prise him away from PSV who will want to cash in if they are forced to sell one of their most prized assets.

It’s added that Napoli are in a stronger position to sign Lozano with Milan’s FFP problems cited as a potential issue to any negotiations, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the situation changes in the coming months.

The Rossoneri certainly need to add more quality in the wide positions, as coach Gennaro Gattuso continues to heavily rely on the likes of Suso and Samu Castillejo, while playing Hakan Calhanoglu out of position on the wide left.

In turn, given that it is Lozano’s natural role, it could be an ideal fit. Nevertheless, with their FFP issues in mind, coupled with the fact that they’ve been tipped to spend €35m+ on Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek in January, as reported by Football Italia, it remains to be seen how much is left in the budget for the summer.

With Gonzalo Higuain set to cut short his loan spell and join Chelsea, as per the Guardian, Milan will certainly need to add further firepower to an already goal-shy attack which has scored just 26 goals in 19 Serie A games so far this season.