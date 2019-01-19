Barcelona make contact with Chelsea regarding transfer of want-away Blues ace

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Chelsea regarding a transfer for want-away Blues forward Olivier Giroud.

Barca are short of options in attack following the departure of Munir El-Haddadi to Sevilla, and it seems like the club are set to turn to Giroud to bolster their options up front.

According to Don Balon, the Blaugrana have made contact with the west London club regarding the 32-year-old Frenchman, with it also being noted that the forward will have ‘no place’ in the Blues’ side once Gonzalo Higuain joins.

The report further states that Giroud is keen to leave London, something that one would think implies he wants to put an end to his stint at Chelsea, an aspect that will only benefit Barca in their pursuit of the World Cup-winner.

Giroud isn’t necesarrily the first name that will come to mind when asked about potential Barcelona signings, however this doesn’t mean his arrival at the Nou Camp will be a bad move for the club to make should it happen.

Giroud has proven during this time with Arsenal and France that he’s got what it takes to lead the line for some of the best sides on the planet, something that will only benefit him during his time at Barca should he end up sealing a move.

Giroud’s hold-up play on the ball would surely see him prove to be a real asset to Barca, and his arrival at the club would give the Blaugrana a completely different option in attack going forward.

But for now, it just remains to be seen whether Ernesto Valverde’s side actually manage to get a move over the line for the French international in the near future…