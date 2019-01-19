Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Leganes: These fans delighted with specific call up from Valverde

Barcelona face Leganes on Sunday and coach Ernesto Valverde has made a popular decision after making his squad announcement.

The Catalan giants saw their lead at the top of the La Liga table cut to just two points again after Atletico Madrid won on Saturday, and so the pressure shifts onto them to respond.

SEE MORE: €75m-rated Barcelona transfer target makes decision on future with announcement touted next week

Valverde’s side are in good form having won their last six games in the league, and they’ll be highly fancied by many to extend that winning run this weekend against a Leganes side who are just three points above the relegation zone.

In order to do that though, Barcelona will need their key players to deliver, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho all getting the nod from Valverde, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

However, as noted in the responses below, the inclusion of Malcom in particular has led to a very positive reaction as the Brazilian starlet is clearly a popular figure despite his lack of playing time so far this season.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions, and has regularly found himself not even being included in the squad in La Liga.

In turn, he’ll be hoping that his inclusion this time round leads to an opportunity to get on the pitch and impress, but ultimately for now, these fans are just relieved that he has done enough to get back into the squad and will potentially be useful moving forward.

With Barcelona still competing on multiple fronts in the months ahead, Valverde will surely have to start using his squad depth to his advantage and rotate when necessary, and so Malcom could still have a key role to play.

Malcom, vamos!? — Tibor Almasi ??/??/?? (@TibbeLaMaestro) January 19, 2019

Malcom back ?? — ?Laura?? (@intergalaxtics) January 19, 2019

Malcom good ?? — Shelley (@ShelleyOzzy) January 19, 2019

FREEMALCOM MY GUY YOU KNOW — BallerLikeDembouz (@LikeDembouz) January 19, 2019

Malcom ? — Kirsnick Ball ? (@wanted_boa) January 19, 2019